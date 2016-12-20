Amy Schumer buys back family farm as gift for father

LOS ANGELES — Amy Schumer gave her father an early holiday gift by buying back the farm her family once owned.

Schumer posted to Instagram on Monday of her delivering the news to her father on a video call.

She also posted a video of herself walking through a cornfield on the farm when she was a child.

“We lost the farm when we lost everything else. But today I got to buy it back for him,” she wrote in the caption.

She didn’t say where the farm is located. In 2013, the comedian told The New York Times that her family went bankrupt when she was 9.