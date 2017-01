Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Is your New Year's resolution to lose weight? Is your pet overweight? Let your furry friend join in on your new diet routine!

Cherie Wachter from the Humane Society of Broward County tells us some tips on how you can help your pet lose weight and stay healthy.

Interested in adopting Pearl or Frankie? Call the Humane Society of Broward County at 954-266-6831.