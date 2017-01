The CW Network has given early renewals to seven of its primetime series for the 2017-2018 season.

The series being ordered for the 2017-2018 season include ARROW (Season 6), CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (Season 3), DC’s LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Season 3), THE FLASH (Season 4), JANE THE VIRGIN (Season 4), SUPERGIRL (Season 3), and SUPERNATURAL (Season 13). Specific premiere dates for each series will be announced at a later time.

