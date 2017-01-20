Your Favorite Superheroes Return Jan 23rd

Flix Fix: Nicky Jam Starring in New Movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Posted 12:51 pm, January 20, 2017, by , Updated at 12:45pm, January 20, 2017

Singer and songwriter Nicky Jam can now add acting to his list of talents. He tells Melissa Marrero what it was like to work with Vin Diesel in his new movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage!