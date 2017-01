Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lights, camera, action! These furry friends rocked the runway at Pawpurrazzi, a glamorous event that benefits the Humane Society of Greater Miami.

Chef Laly from Doggie Bag Cafe also whipped up some "pup-tails" for our four-legged friends before the start of the show!

Want to throw a party for your furry friend? Check out www.doggiebagcafe.com.

To adopt call the Humane Society of Greater Miami at (305) 696-0800.