‘Riverdale’s’ Archie portraying real teenager?

Posted 12:00 am, February 16, 2017, by , Updated at 03:08pm, February 15, 2017

If you’ve been watching “Riverdale,” you’ve seen the antics Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) gets up to. He can’t decide which extracurricular activity he loves most, he’s kind of a jerk to his dad and friends at various points, he lies when he definitely shouldn’t — and he’s having an affair with his music teacher.

All things considered, you might want to label Archie a jerk and write him off — but that’s the last thing you should be doing! In the end, Archie isn’t a jerk, but a pretty good idea of what a real teenager should be like in a world this crazy. Sure, he can be annoying — but that’s kind of his job.

The third episode, “Body Double,” is a perfect example of this particular portrayal of a teen. When confronted by his father over lying about what he was up to on Fourth of July weekend — when he heard a gunshot that may have killed a fellow teenager — Archie got grounded for two weeks, and threw a fit as a result.

