Sports Fix: Heart Smart Tips

Posted 2:58 pm, February 17, 2017, by , Updated at 01:42pm, February 17, 2017

February is Heart Awareness Month! What is the best way to keep your heart healthy? Dave Aizer chats with Mike Verdugo, owner of Bodytek Fitness, about how to be heart smart while working out.