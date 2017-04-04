THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX
SoFlo Scene: The Miami Dade County Fair and Exposition

Posted 3:56 pm, April 4, 2017

Food, shows, rides, and games! The Youth Fair is back and celebrating it's 66th anniversary with some new additions! Dave Aizer rides the brand new rollercoaster The Bullet Train and cools down at their Las Vegas themed ice skating show.