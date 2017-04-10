THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX
Furry Fix: Golfing For A Cause

Posted 1:41 pm, April 10, 2017

A round of golf with your furry best friend, now that's a great way to spend the day! The Humane Society of Broward County held its fifth annual Big Dog Men's Invitational Golf Tournament to raise money and help puppies find their forever friend!