THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX
CATCH RIVERDALE: THURSDAYS @ 9PM

Inside South Florida: An Inside Look At The Miami FC

Posted 1:41 pm, April 10, 2017, by , Updated at 12:57pm, April 10, 2017

They are a great team with amazing players! Dave Aizer chats with Bruce Silverman, Miami FC's Play-by-Play voice, about what to expect this season. Chances are this could be their year for a championship!