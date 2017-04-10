THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX
CATCH RIVERDALE: THURSDAYS @ 9PM

Inside South Florida: What To Expect At A Beltone Hearing Exam

Posted 12:11 pm, April 10, 2017, by , Updated at 11:47am, April 10, 2017

I think it's time... I said I THINK IT'S TIME to get your hearing checked!! Dave Aizer chats with Collin Chapin, retail manager at Beltone, about what you can expect during a hearing exam.