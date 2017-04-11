Should ‘The Vampire Diaries’ get a spin-off?

Ever since “The Vampire Diaries” wrapped up its eighth and final season, fans have been wondering the same thing — will we be getting another spinoff from the world of Mystic Falls?

Thanks to a few doors left open, a second “Vampire Diaries” spinoff is entirely possible. Alaric (Matt Davis) and Caroline (Candice King) started a boarding school for magical children that sounds like it could be the perfect mix of “X-Men” and “True Blood” — a small town where violence and supernaturals run amok, with a mysterious school looming in the background? Sign us up!

Not to mention, you just know Bonnie (Kat Graham) would probably turn up to teach one day. That’s definitely enough characters to constitute a nice spinoff, without suffocating the new story under the old weight of “The Vampire Diaries” legacy.

