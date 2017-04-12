Riverdale takes on Gossip Girl? Check out their latest photoshoot.

Riverdale has quickly become our new TV obsession. Each week we get one step closer to finding our who murdered Jason Blossom, but in the mean time we’re wrapped up in the suspense and mystery of the supposed quiet little town. We’ve watched Archie fall for Ms. Grundy (who’s now gone), had our hearts broken by Jughead and his story, witnessed the Lodge family drama, and much more. We definitely can’t get enough of this show.

In the meantime, the Riverdale cast paid homage to another CW classic: Gossip Girl. They went from the darkness of Riverdale to the elegance and class of the Upper East Side. Take a look at the Riverdale photoshoot and just for fun, here’s an old Gossip Girl photoshoot.

XOXO – Riverdale