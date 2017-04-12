THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX
SoFlo Scene: MODS 22nd Annual Wine, Spirits & Culinary Celebration

Posted 3:19 pm, April 12, 2017

Bank of America held their 22nd Annual Wine, Spirits and Culinary Celebration at the Museum of Discovery and Science! From scallops to crepes, dozens of restaurants showed off their signature dishes! And it was all for a good cause.