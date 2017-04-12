Will we see death before the end of ‘Riverdale’ Season 1?

With the death of Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines) taking center stage during “Riverdale” Season 1, we’ve been way more focused on what happened that what could happen. During a press screening, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa pretty much spelled it out: Death is coming to “Riverdale” again.

When asked whether there was any truth to the rumor of another big death before the end of the season Aguirre-Sacasa’s response was, “Yes, there is truth to that rumor.”

As for who’s dying, any of the parents would be good candidates, since they tend to serve the stories of the teenagers more often than not. Jason’s Blossom’s murderer (whoever he or she is) makes another good candidate, as audiences love to see a good murderer go down. As for the kids, we’re a little worried about Veronica (Camila Mendes).

