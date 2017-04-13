Score a Chance to Meet Your Favorite CW Superheroes

The CW South Florida and The Miami FC have joined forces to give you a chance to see your favorite CW Superheroes. Be there Saturday, April 22 for a heroic night filled with Superhero appearances, exclusive photo opportunities, cool prizes and MORE! The fun starts at 6:30 PM before The Miami FC take on North Carolina FC at 7:30 PM.

We’ll make it easy-

Who: Your CW Superheroes

Where: Ricardo Silva Stadium on the FIU South Campus

What: Pictures, prizes, and more

When: Saturday, April 22, 2017 @ 6:30PM

Don’t miss a night full of super fun with your favorite South Florida soccer team. #VamosMiami

CLICK HERE to get your tickets!