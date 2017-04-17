THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX
Chatting with Michael Lahoud of The Miami FC

Posted 5:21 pm, April 17, 2017, by , Updated at 05:20pm, April 17, 2017

Michael Lahoud is the captain of your Miami FC and a star midfielder for the team. Here his thoughts on the team's chances this season and learn the chant his fans cheer for him at home games.