When a donation is made to the Humane Society of Broward County, or any local shelter, Andrew Grant will photograph your pup and feature them in one of his Rover coffee table books. It's a really great way to honor a pet and let them strut their furry coats off!

For more information about making a donation, sponsoring a homeless pet or if you'd like to put your pet in the next Rover book, go to their website RoverWorks.org.