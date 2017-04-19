Manu Bennett makes his way back to ‘Arrow’

With the season finale around the corner, we couldn’t help but notice that Arrow is returning to familiar territory. Stephen Amell, among other members of Team Arrow broke the news on Twitter that Manu Bennett would be returning for the Season 5 finale.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Welcome back @manubennett. pic.twitter.com/ITB7a7Tq6h — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) April 10, 2017

Despite the confusion on Bennett’s return, executive producer Marc Guggenheim tweeted “the return of @manubennett is only the first of a few exciting announcements about Arrow’s [fifth] season finale.”

But since it’s been a while, let’s recap. Last we saw Slade Wilson, otherwise known as Deathstroke, he was in an A.R.G.U.S. prison cell on Lian Yu during the third season back in 2015. We then saw Deathstroke during Arrow’s 100th episode back in Nov. 2016.

The finale, title “Lian Yu,” (for those of you who need an Arrow refresher, that’s the name of the island where Oliver Queen began his journey) will bring old enemies back together in what’s been promised to be an exciting season finale.

Arrow returns Wednesday, April 26 at 8 PM on The CW South Florida.