Inside South Florida: Get MADD About Drinking And Driving

Posted 11:55 am, April 24, 2017, by , Updated at 11:15am, April 24, 2017

Dave Aizer chats with Heather Geronemus, chairperson of Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash Fort Lauderdale, about the upcoming annual fundraising event. The Mothers Against Drunk Driving organization is the nation’s largest nonprofit working to protect families from drunk driving and underage drinking.