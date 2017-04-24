THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX
CATCH RIVERDALE: THURSDAYS @ 9PM

Inside South Florida: Take Control Of Your Life

Posted 11:55 am, April 24, 2017, by , Updated at 10:24am, April 24, 2017

Need to get your mojo back? Dave Aizer chats with Willard Barth, author of The Anatomy of Transformation, about how you can take back your life with a few simple guidelines.