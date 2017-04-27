COMING UP – WATCH CHARLIE and WIN CASH AND AIRFARE

THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX
Posted 11:35 am, April 27, 2017, by , Updated at 11:34am, April 27, 2017


Charlie is always full of surprises but this time he’s got some COOL Prizes.
ENTER TO WIN THE TWO AND A HALF MEN SWEEPSTAKES W/ BIG 105.9
Here’s how:

WATCH Two and A Half Men – All This Week (5/1-5/4) and Next Week (5/8-5/11) at 7PM and look for the KEYWORD.

LISTEN the next morning to Paul Castronovo Show on  Big 105.9
Call 1-877-2-1059-FM (1-877-210-5936) at 8:35am with the Keyword TO WIN.
The 10th caller who gives the correct keyword WINS.

Each morning (1) winner will receive….

CLICK HERE FOR RULES

 