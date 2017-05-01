THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX
CATCH RIVERDALE: THURSDAYS @ 9PM

Inside South Florida – Healthy Eating And Healthy Living

Posted 10:43 am, May 1, 2017, by , Updated at 09:54am, May 1, 2017

Treating symptoms with nutritional food. Dave Aizer chats with Meryl Brandwein, founder of Meryl Brandwein Nutrition, about the importance of healthy food and wellness.