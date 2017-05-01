THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX
CATCH RIVERDALE: THURSDAYS @ 9PM

Inside South Florida – “Walk The Talk” For Epilepsy

Posted 10:43 am, May 1, 2017, by , Updated at 10:27am, May 1, 2017

Dave Aizer chats with Marisol Valdes and Dyalmis Izquierdo about the upcoming "Walk The Talk" for Epilepsy fundraiser.