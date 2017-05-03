Arrow: Felicity goes dark and Prometheus is still at large (S04:E15)

Hello Team Arrow! It’s Richard from Zeus Comics!

We were promised a Prometheus Adrian Chase manhunt and well… no we didn’t get it. Not yet. We however were spared flashbacks thankfully but this was so we could conclude our Felicity/Alena/Helix plot.

To find Chase, Felicity turns to Alena and Helix who agreed to help in exchange for a hack into ARGUS. Turns out the creator of Helix hacker Cayden James was snatched up by ARGUS and imprisoned without due process. And Alena will do anything to free him including kill an ARGUS agent.

Felicity’s solely focused on Chase and goes down the dark path with Alena including a final break in into ARGUS itself.

This puts Felicity at odds with the rest of Team Arrow who’s assisting Lyla and ARGUS. There was a lot of back and forth between Felicity and Oliver and Oliver and Diggle and Diggle and Lyla as Oliver and Diggle loyalties are split between Felicity and Lyla.

Diggle even goes after Lyla for becoming too much like Amanda Waller for imprisoning Helix Hacker James without a trial. Uhmmmmm…. I honestly don’t think anyone on this show should preach morals to anyone else. John Diggle seems fine with the Arrow’s occasional non-due process criminal killings and felicity complicit-ness with Helix in the death of the ARGUS agent.

The end result of our Helix episode is Cayden James gets freed during the Helix’s assault on ARGUS and he gifts Felicity a device to locate Adrian Chase. But wait! The call is coming from inside the room! Chase is hiding in the Arrowcave! And then Boom!

Our promo reveals Chase set off an EMP, taking out the power inside the Arrowcave and Felicity’s spinal implant. The teaser looks like a break in… or maybe a break out?

With Felicity and Oliver trapped can they survive Chase’s assault? Let’s find out in the next arrow Underneath!