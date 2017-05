Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Concrete Beach Brewery in Wynwood has partnered up with Paws 4 You Rescue to host the ultimate playdate for you and your furry friend. You can also take one home!

If you're looking for a furry friend to adopt visit www.paws4you.org. If you'd like to take your dog to the next Pups & Pints event click on the events tab on www.concretebeachbrewery.com.