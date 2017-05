Smoothie King is kicking off summer with free smoothies! On May 17th, Smoothie King stores in Southeast Florida will be offering FREE 12 oz. Strawberry X-Treme smoothies to all guests who stop by between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

This event is open to the public and is first come, first serve. There are 36 participating Smoothie King stores in Southeast Florida (Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach); please see your local store for details.