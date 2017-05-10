THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX
Inside South Florida: Crusading Against Skin Cancer

Posted 9:59 am, May 10, 2017

Summer is here and with that comes stronger sun exposure. Dave Aizer chats with melanoma advocate Rachel Thomas about the importance of wearing sunscreen and an upcoming event at Marlins Park benefiting the Melanoma Research Foundation.