Inside South Florida: It’s A Woman’s World

Posted 9:56 am, May 10, 2017

The Women Empower Expo encourages women to connect and collaborate with each other in order to create change in their personal lives and their community. Melissa chats with Alexa Carmen, the Founder of the expo, about why you should go to this year's event!