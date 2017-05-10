Inside South Florida: It’s A Woman’s World

The Women Empower Expo encourages women to connect and collaborate with each other in order to create change in their personal lives and their community. Melissa chats with Alexa Carmen, the Founder of the expo, about why you should go to this year's event!
