SoFlo Scene: Palm Court Performance Series Produced by Emilio Estefan

Posted 1:58 pm, May 10, 2017, by , Updated at 01:57pm, May 10, 2017

Rising star, Emily Estefan, rocked out on stage at the Palm Court Performance Series. Her father, Emilio Estefan, tells us what the Performance Series brings to the Miami Design District.