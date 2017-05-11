Riverdale: Murder, drugs, incest, where do we go from here? (S01:E13)

Hello Riverdale Class of 2017! It’s Richard from Zeus Comics!

Well! There you go! The killer confirmed! It was a surprise ending if only because there’s still another episode to go.

Last week I said I thought Joaquin might be the murderer. I was wrong-ish. While he wasn’t the killer he still had knowledge, and was guilty in the cover up. This episode also revealed multiple secrets beyond just the murder.

In FP’s confession to Sheriff Keller, he tells us Jason went to him for money and a getaway car. FP says he set Jason up with the drugs but then saw an opportunity a kidnap a rich kid for ransom. With Jason held in the basement of the serpent’s club the Wyrm, he arranged for a money payout with Clifford Blossom. Jason however attempted an escape and FP shot him, stashed him in the freezer and eventually dumped him in the river. FP even set fire to the car with the drugs to cover it up.

But wait… Why wouldn’t have Clifford Blossom gone to the police about the kidnapping and ransom after Jason’s death. It doesn’t add up.

So we get our first revelation as to why… after Hal gets caught breaking into his own home to grab the evidence file he stole from Sheriff Keller, he reveals to Betty and Alice that the long standing feud between the Coopers and the Blossoms is because Grand pappy Cooper was in fact a Blossom and murdered by his own brother – that pregnant pause… pardon the pun as Alice realized that Polly and Jason were “related by blood” because unlike the viewer she needed that extra time to connect the incest dots.

So off to the Blossom’s they went in the middle of the night to save Polly… and OHEMGEE I’m am living for creepy mommy Blossom when confronted with the incest accusation says “Nothing could be more purely Blossom than those babies.” Ew. Greatness. That was the best the line of the episode… or was it?

Joaquin who’s like getting out of Riverdale because I dunno he was an accomplice to the crime, tells Kevin and the kids where’s Jason’s jacket was stashed. So the kids recover Jason’s letter jacket and find a flash drive containing security footage of Jason’s murder hidden in a hole in the pocket. Because that makes absolutely no sense why Jason would have footage of his own murder.

Betty’s first phone call after viewing the murder is to Cheryl telling her to “get out” and then we get the best line of the episode as Cheryl wipes her eyes and calmly walks downstairs to dinner and pronounces “You did a bad a thing daddy and now everyone knows.”

When the cops arrive to arrest Clifford for the murder of his own son, he’s discovered hanged in the maple syrup barn. But what’s this? Drugs in the barrel? Is the maple syrup business a sham? Did Jason discover the dark secret behind their fortune?

One episode left in season one of Riverdale and it’s promising new secrets! I dunno – after murder, drugs, and incest where do we go from here?

I know I’ll be watching because I’m hooked! Bring on the season one finale of Riverdale – the Sweet Hereafter.