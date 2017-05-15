Everything You Need to Know About “Riverdale” Season 2 (Spoilers Ahead)

With Riverdale season one over, we’re now looking at season two, especially after the season one finale. No air date has been announced yet, but filming is slated to begin in June. In the meantime, here’s what’s been discussed so far:

Betty’s secret older brother might make an appearance.

During the last two episodes of season one, Alice confesses to her daughter, Betty, that she had once stayed with the nuns because Betty and Polly have an older brother. What? The birth of Polly’s twins.

With the cat out of the bag about the Coopers and the Blossoms, we can expect more drama once the babies are born. Archie is going to get dark.

No surprise there. The season one finale leaves us confused, sad and hoping our worst fears don’t come true. Archie is set to go on a “hero’s journey” but he’ll go through revenge, darkness, and violence before going back to his charming self. We might see a completely different Archie for season two. Season two will pick up where season one left off.

Thank goodness. There’s no way we can wait that long and not know what happens with Fred Andrews. Who shot Fred? A “civil war” is coming.

We were all in shock when Jughead put on the South Side Serpents jacket. Do we see a forbidden love brewing? Betty aptly provided this forecast in the season finale, telling Jughead she doesn’t want to “let a civil war rip us apart” as he inches closer and closer to the south side. New faces.

Will we finally meet the infamous, Hiram Lodge? He is getting out of prison after all. On a kind of sad note, Reggie Mantle will be recast while Ross Butler heads to a second season of 13 Reasons Why on Netflix.

We’re all hoping for a quick return so we can find out what Cheryl is up to, whether or not Archie will truly go dark, and if “Bughead” will survive.