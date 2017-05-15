THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Inside South Florida: Alien: Covenant

Posted 12:44 pm, May 15, 2017, by , Updated at 11:40am, May 15, 2017

Dave Aizer chats with actor Demian Bichir about his new movie Alien: Covenant and how much he enjoyed working with Film Directer, Ridley Scott.