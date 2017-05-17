Arrow: A Queen family revelation and Prometheus active from his cell? (S04:E21)

Hello Team Arrow! It’s Richard from Zeus Comics!

It’s a Queen Family revelation and a Prometheus conclusion… or was it? With DA Adrian Chase now wanted for Prometheus’ murders, his legal cases for Star City are thrown out resulting in 36 dangerous criminals being released.

One in particular is Derek Sampson who you may remember from earlier in the season as the drug dealer who fell into a vat of chemicals and came back to life impervious to pain and harder to kill. Sampson is on a quest to steal two chemicals that when combined form the same concoction Prometheus’ Dad Justin Clayborn was using as a weaponized form of tuberculous.

Coincidence? Probably not

Meanwhile at the mayor’s office Prometheus has delivered a giant concrete block containing the body of decease city council member Henry Goodwin! A little investigative DNA work reveals that Goodwin’s killer may have been Oliver and Thea’s Dad Robert Queen. Duh-duh-duh..

Spoilers. It is. But not before Oliver goes on a quest to clear his dad’s name… with he and Diggle falling into the same concrete trap as Goodwin did… literally!

As is typical for Arrow our subplot and main plot collided in a messy flurry of names with Attorney Coffman to Prometheus to Chase to Sampson to Clayborn to Queen to Goodwin to chemicals and everything else as the dots are connected.

In our final battle Dinah, Diggle and Renee subdue Sampson and Oliver goes head to head with Prometheus. Oliver has one concealed card to play against Chase. Turns out attorney Coffman revealed to Oliver that Chase’s dad Clayborn was going to disown Chase for being certifiably crazy. In a wha? Huh? moment Chase gives up the battle at the revelation – if there’s anything I’ve learned from comics Crazy doesn’t just go “Oh really? I didn’t know that. Well I’m suddenly sane. You win!”

Our end up episode give us Chase captured but still manipulating Team Arrow from his cell. Duh! That was going to be a quick finale if the Prometheus plot was done.

Oh and Mayor Oliver Queen delivers a speech admitting Robert Queen committed murder but he’s like “but what’re you going to do he’s dead and I’m not and I’m a hero to the city.”

Up next! Maybe throwing a Birthday party for the Arrow should never be a surprise… Plus the Prometheus takes down our team one by one from inside his cell… But how? Who’s helping him?

Our season finale is only an episode away. It’s a new Arrow… Missing!