Inside South Florida: Palm Court Performance Series/ Estefan Kitchen

Posted 4:49 pm, May 17, 2017, by , Updated at 02:07pm, May 17, 2017

Rising star, Emily Estefan, rocked out on stage at the Palm Court Performance Series. Her father, Emilio Estefan, tells us what the Performance Series brings to the Miami Design District and what his new restaurant has to offer.