SoFlo Scene: Brothers & Brawlers

May 17, 2017

This week Dave Aizer visits Brothers & Brawlers in Wynwood. This hip hangout spot is set in a warehouse space surrounded by motorcycles, sunglasses and vintage clothing. And if you're looking for a custom made suit, founder Sebastian Ramirez will create a pattern unique to your body.