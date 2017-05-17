SoFlo Scene: Brothers & Brawlers

This week Dave Aizer visits Brothers & Brawlers in Wynwood. This hip hangout spot is set in a warehouse space surrounded by motorcycles, sunglasses and vintage clothing. And if you're looking for a custom made suit, founder Sebastian Ramirez will create a pattern unique to your body.
