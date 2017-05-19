Season Finale Line-Up
Flix Fix: Baywatch Stars Hit South Beach For World Premiere

Posted 1:21 pm, May 19, 2017, by , Updated at 01:22pm, May 19, 2017

Melissa Marrero attends the Red Carpet World Premiere to chat with the stars of the new Baywatch movie. She chats with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the original "Mitch Buchannon" David Hasselhoff, Priyanka Chopra and more!