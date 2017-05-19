Flix Fix: Baywatch Stars Hit South Beach For World Premiere

Melissa Marrero attends the Red Carpet World Premiere to chat with the stars of the new Baywatch movie. She chats with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the original "Mitch Buchannon" David Hasselhoff, Priyanka Chopra and more!
