Season Finale Line-Up
THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Inside South Florida: The Stars of Baywatch

Posted 12:21 pm, May 19, 2017, by , Updated at 12:13pm, May 19, 2017

Dave Aizer chats with Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Priyanka Chopra and the rest of the cast about what it was like starring in the film "Baywatch."