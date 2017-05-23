Fisherman finds GoPro that’s been in lake for three years, watches footage, returns it to owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PICKWICK LAKE -- A Facebook post has helped set a lost GoPro on the way back to the man who lost it in 2014.

Corey Glenn was fishing on Pickwick Lake in Alabama over the weekend and reeled in an unexpected catch - a GoPro Hero 3.

Glenn took the camera home and cleaned and recharged the device. He thought there was no way it would still work... until it actually turned on and the footage began downloading to the computer.

The footage was dated February 28, 2014. That means the device had been on the bottom of the lake for three years, two months and 21 days.

The footage shows a fisherman on his boat just seconds before the camera flops off the boat and into the water. As the GoPro sinks, you see a smartphone float by the camera and into the watery abyss. The last image seen is the camera hitting the sediment on the bottom of the lake. Glenn posted the footage and photos on Facebook hoping to reunite the camera with its owner.

Here is the original Facebook post:

Glenn told WHNT News 19 the rightful owner contacted him through Facebook and confirmed the story. The owner said the GoPro was actually a Christmas gift from his parents, and this was the first time he'd used it since it was gifted to him.

Glenn said that the GoPro has been packaged and is ready to be shipped to its owner.

After being shared on Facebook for over 24 hours, GoPro saw the post, shared it and responded: