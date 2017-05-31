Season Finale Line-Up
THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Inside South Florida: An Appetite For Success

Posted 1:14 pm, May 31, 2017, by , Updated at 12:26pm, May 31, 2017

Do you have an appetite for success? Doug Rudolph, CEO of Tap42, tells us about his long tenure in the restaurant business and what to expect from the new Tap42 location in Midtown.