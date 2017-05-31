Season Finale Line-Up
Inside South Florida: Picture Perfect

Posted 1:12 pm, May 31, 2017, by , Updated at 12:31pm, May 31, 2017

He used to capture interceptions, now he captures the perfect wedding photos! Former Dolphins player, Travis Daniels, tells us about his football career and how he transitioned into a career in professional photography.