Stephen Amell shows his ‘Arrow’ skills on American Ninja Warrior

Arrow star Stephen Amell amazed the crowd on his run through the celebrity edition of “American Ninja Warrior” on May 25, 2017. The actor, who does a lot of his own stunts on The CW superhero series, easily conquered the obstacle course.

After completing the course, he announced he wanted to do one more obstacle, continuing on to do the Salmon Ladder, which as we all know is what Oliver Queen trains on. After finishing the Salmon Ladder he went on to one more challenge, thanked the crowd — and then dropped into the pool.

Amell raised $30,000 for Red Nose Day.