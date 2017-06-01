Season Finale Line-Up
Foodie Fix: SuViche

Posted 12:17 pm, June 1, 2017, by , Updated at 12:16pm, June 1, 2017

SuViche in Wynwood brings a non-traditional approach to traditional Japanese and Peruvian dishes. Melissa Marrero shows you how they make some of their favorites alongside their brand new cocktails, which are assured to get you fired up!