Inside South Florida: Getting Their Learn On

Posted 2:06 pm, June 5, 2017, by , Updated at 04:10pm, June 2, 2017

The Early Learning Coalition provides parents and students with the proper tools for school success. Melissa Marrero sits down with Jackye Russel, senior director of the coalition, to find out what parents can do to help their children retain what they learned in school over the summer.