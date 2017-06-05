The Early Learning Coalition provides parents and students with the proper tools for school success. Melissa Marrero sits down with Jackye Russel, senior director of the coalition, to find out what parents can do to help their children retain what they learned in school over the summer.
Inside South Florida: Getting Their Learn On
-
Inside South Florida: The Vernon Carey Foundation
-
Inside South Florida: Captain Underpants
-
Inside South Florida: Is South Florida The Next Silicon Valley?
-
Inside South Florida: Glamorous Getaway
-
Inside South Florida: An Appetite For Success
-
-
Inside South Florida: Yakuza’s Dream Team
-
Inside South Florida: Picture Perfect
-
Inside South Florida: The Benefits of Teen Court
-
Inside South Florida: The Foodie Physician
-
Inside South Florida: “Everything Everything”
-
-
Inside South Florida: The Stars of Baywatch
-
Inside South Florida: Palm Court Performance Series/ Estefan Kitchen
-
Inside South Florida: Crushing It From Your Couch