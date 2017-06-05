THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Inside South Florida: The Vernon Carey Foundation

Posted 2:08 pm, June 5, 2017, by , Updated at 03:58pm, June 2, 2017

Former Miami Hurricane and Dolphins star, Vernon Carey, stops by the studio to talk about football and his non-profit, The Vernon Carey Foundation, and its upcoming events.