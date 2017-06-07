Supergirl – ‘Nevertheless, She Persisted’

Supergirl’s season finale, “Nevertheless, She Persisted” picks up immediately where part one left off. Supergirl is facing down her cousin Superman, whom Rhea brainwashed using silver Kryptonite. When Superman looks at Supergirl, he doesn’t see Kara, he sees his greatest enemy, General Zod. The ensuing battle is brutal and one of the best fight scenes we’ve seen on the show. There had to be a winner, and it was Supergirl, who knocked Superman out with one devastating uppercut. And then she immediately collapsed in the fountain from exhaustion as Alex came running up to her.