With a new venue, the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science offers a lot more than just pretty views. It's the perfect place to cool off this summer with a 500,000 gallon gulfstream habitat, a dinosaur exhibit, a laser show, and more!
SoFlo Scene: Cool Off at Frost Science
-
SoFlo Scene: Bowl Like a King
-
SoFlo Scene: Fixin’ to be a Vixen
-
SoFlo Scene: Brothers & Brawlers
-
SoFlo Scene: Palm Court Performance Series Produced by Emilio Estefan
-
SoFlo Scene: Happy Hour w/ the Cabaret South Beach
-
-
SoFlo Scene: Las Olas Food and Wine
-
SoFlo Scene: Rooftop Unplugged with Alex Di Leo
-
SoFlo Scene: MODS 22nd Annual Wine, Spirits & Culinary Celebration
-
SoFlo Scene: The Miami Dade County Fair and Exposition
-
SoFlo Scene: YoNutz & Donuts! Festival
-
-
SoFlo Scene: Miami Open 2017
-
SoFlo Scene: Meditating On The Beach
-
SoFlo Scene: Barre Code Miami & Calendar