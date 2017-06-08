THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

SoFlo Scene: Cool Off at Frost Science

Posted 2:21 pm, June 8, 2017, by , Updated at 02:20pm, June 8, 2017

With a new venue, the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science offers a lot more than just pretty views. It's the perfect place to cool off this summer with a 500,000 gallon gulfstream habitat, a dinosaur exhibit, a laser show, and more!