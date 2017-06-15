The CW South Florida welcomes a new data-driven weekday morning news show. Take a look!

TRIBUNE BROADCASTING PARTNERS WITH DOSE TO LAUNCH “MORNING DOSE.”

A DATA- DRIVEN WEEKDAY MORNING NEWS SHOW



Dallas, June 15, 2017 – Tribune Broadcasting today announced the launch of “Morning Dose.,” a first of its kind, live social “wake-up” show, in partnership with Dose, a top digital media agency that specializes in data-driven, shareable content. Hosted by television personalities Melissa Rycroft and Brandon London, and news anchor Laila Muhammad, “Morning Dose.,” will launch on June 29th and will feature compelling and timely news stories powered by Dose’s social storytelling and scientific method to create and distribute content.

“Morning Dose.” will air weekdays syndicated in six Tribune markets: KDAF/Dallas, KIAH/Houston, WPHL/Philadelphia, WDCW/Washington DC, WSFL/Miami and KRCW/Portland, OR.

Host Melissa Rycroft captured America’s hearts as a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars” in season 8 and was crowned champion of its all-star season in the 15th cycle of the long- running ABC program. Rycroft can currently be seen on CMT’s reality series “Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team” as a mentor as she herself is a former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader. Rycroft’s television debut however was as a contestant on the ABC’s beloved show, “The Bachelor.” Rycroft has hosted reality-TV competition shows such as ABC’s “Bachelor Pad” and CMT’s “Redneck Island” and is a frequent contributor to both “GMA” and “Access Hollywood.”

Host Brandon London is a former NFL and CFL football player and New York Giants Super Bowl champion. Most recently, London was on-air conducting interviews & segments for various “Giants TV” shows on the MSG Network. He’s also been seen as a co-host on “The Maury Show” and Esquire TVs “Car Matchmaker” among others.

“Morning Dose.” news anchor Laila Muhammad, is a seasoned journalist, host and television personality with more than a decade of experience. Muhammad was most recently host of Tribune Broadcasting’s daily news program “Eye Opener” which “Morning Dose.” will replace. Muhammad previously served as an anchor at WTKR/WGNT, Tribune’s CBS/CW affiliate in Norfolk.

Creative Consultant Rick Joyce, an award-winning show-runner, was formerly the co-executive Producer of “Entertainment Tonight” and was previously the Executive Producer of “The List,” a lifestyle news magazine. He also he developed and launched the digital platform CelebTV.com.

“Working with our partners at Dose we’ve developed a morning program that will go beyond the traditional broadcast treatment of ‘trending’ social content,” said Bart Feder, Tribune’s Senior Vice President of News. “The goal of ‘Morning Dose.’ will be to set the morning agenda by showcasing the content and advancing the stories that will drive the day’s social conversation.”

“The future of broadcast is data-driven creative and we’re excited to partner with Tribune to create a morning news show unlike any other,” said Dose CEO Emerson Spartz. “Dose’s technology minimizes the guesswork of identifying which stories and angles will resonate. For years, we’ve planned to adapt our process to TV, and it’s thrilling to finally be opening up these new frontiers of innovation in storytelling.”

“Morning Dose.” will air in the following markets:

Station/Market

KDAF/Dallas 5a-8a

KIAH/Houston 5a-8a

PHL/Philadelphia 6a-8a

WDCW/Washington DC 6a-8a

WSFL/Miami 6a-8a

KRCW/Portland, OR 6a-8a

Local time periods

For more information, please visit http://morning.dose.com/

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is home to a diverse portfolio of television and digital properties driven by quality news, entertainment and sports programming. Tribune Media is comprised of Tribune Broadcasting’s 42 owned or operated local television stations reaching more than 50 million households, national entertainment network WGN America, whose reach is approaching 80 million households, Tribune Studios, and a variety of digital applications and websites commanding 60 million monthly unique visitors online. Tribune Media also includes Chicago’s WGN-AM and the national multicast networks Antenna TV and THIS TV. Additionally, the Company owns and manages a significant number of real estate properties across the U.S. and holds a variety of investments, including a 32% interest in CareerBuilder, LLC and a 31% interest in Television Food Network, G.P., which operates Food Network and Cooking Channel. For more information please visit www.tribunemedia.com.

Dose, the company behind Dose.com and OMGFacts.com, is one of the world’s fastest growing media companies engaging millions socially each day. Dose’s data-driven creative process minimizes the guesswork in predicting what social content will resonate. Dose creates and distributes content for some of the world’s largest consumer brands.

Named “The King of Viral Media” by Forbes, Founder and CEO Emerson Spartz is one of the world’s leading experts on internet virality and has been featured in major media including the Wall Street Journal, Inc, CBS, CNBC, CNN, and many more. Spartz was named to both Forbes’ and Inc Magazine’s “30 Under 30” lists.