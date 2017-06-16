THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Score a Chance to Meet Your Favorite CW Superheroes on Superhero Night

Posted 9:00 am, June 16, 2017, by , Updated at 02:25pm, June 15, 2017

The CW South Florida and The Miami FC have joined forces to give you a chance to see your favorite CW Superheroes on Superhero Night. Be there Saturday, June 24 for a heroic night filled with Superhero appearances, exclusive photo opportunities, cool prizes and MORE! The fun starts at 6:30 PM before The Miami FC take on New York Cosmos at 7:30 PM.

We’ll make it easy-

Who: Your CW Superheroes
Where: Ricardo Silva Stadium on the FIU South Campus
What: Pictures, prizes, and more
When: Saturday, June 24, 2017 @ 6:30PM

Make sure to stop by our booth to register to win one of five pairs of tickets to Slava Snow Show at the Adrienne Arsht Center (July 12-August 6).

Don’t miss a night full of super fun with your favorite South Florida soccer team.

#VamosMiami

CLICK HERE to get your tickets!

