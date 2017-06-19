Don’t miss your Miami FC LIVE! #VamosMiami
THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Inside South Florida: iHeart Radio Pool Party 2017

Posted 1:39 pm, June 19, 2017, by

Melissa went to the iHeart Radio Pool Party at the Fontainebleau and hung out with some of the biggest names in music, including the Backstreet Boys.